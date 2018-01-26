Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Exits with upper-body injury
McGinn (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game against the Capitals, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The severity of McGinn's ailment has yet to be determined, but the Panthers don't play again until Tuesday against the Islanders due to the upcoming all-star break, so he may be able to avoid missing any further action. Florida should release an update on the 29-year-old winger's status in the coming days.
