Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Hangs two points on old team

McGinn delivered a power-play goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-2 home win over the Coyotes.

McGinn was terrific against his former team, but with only 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) through 67 games, it's likely that he's met with low ownership figures in fantasy.

