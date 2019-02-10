Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Rises to big club
The Panthers recalled McGinn from AHL Springfield on Sunday.
McGinn finally recovered from a back injury in late January and spent time in the minors readjusting to the game. He performed admirably with two goals and four points in four games in Springfield, earning him a call up. McGinn could enter the lineup as early as Sunday's matchup versus the Lightning.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...