Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Crosses goal stripe twice

Huberdeau delivered two goals, including the empty-net dagger, in Friday's 4-2 home win over the Wild.

Huberdeau was scoreless in his previous four games, but he was instrumental in this one, gifting fantasy owners his third two-goal outing of the 2017-18 season. He's flirting with a point-per-game pace, having lit the lamp 11 times to complement 23 helpers through 35 appearances. If the 24-year-old isn't considered elite, he has to be close to earning that distinction.