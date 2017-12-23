Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Crosses goal stripe twice
Huberdeau delivered two goals, including the empty-net dagger, in Friday's 4-2 home win over the Wild.
Huberdeau was scoreless in his previous four games, but he was instrumental in this one, gifting fantasy owners his third two-goal outing of the 2017-18 season. He's flirting with a point-per-game pace, having lit the lamp 11 times to complement 23 helpers through 35 appearances. If the 24-year-old isn't considered elite, he has to be close to earning that distinction.
