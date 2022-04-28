Huberdeau (rest) will not dress for Thursday's tilt with the Senators.
Huberdeau has already racked up 115 points this season, blowing past his previous career best of 92 set during the 2018-19 campaign. It's currently unknown if the 28-year-old winger will dress for Friday's season finale in Montreal or if he'll continue to rest ahead of the postseason.
More News
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Back in tie for NHL scoring lead•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Moves into scoring lead•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Two goals, one assist in win•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Five-point night powers comeback•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Sets new franchise record•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Lights lamp twice in win•