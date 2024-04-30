Stenlund logged an assist in Monday's 6-1 win over the Lightning in Game 5.

Stenlund set up Evan Rodrigues' third-period insurance tally. The helper was Stenlund's first point in five playoff outings and just his second point in his last 22 contests overall. The 27-year-old center had 15 points in 81 regular-season appearances, but just four of those points came after the All-Star break. He should continue to see bottom-six minutes, at least until Sam Bennett (upper body) is able to return.