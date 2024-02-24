Per Katie Engleson of Bally Sports Florida, Stenlund (illness) didn't participate in morning practice and will be a game-time decision versus Washington on Saturday, according to coach Paul Maurice.
Stenlund earned new personal bests this season with nine goals and 13 points through 57 games. If Stenlund sits out Saturday's contest, Steven Lorentz will probably play on the fourth line.
