Stenlund produced the game-winning goal along with two assists in Monday's 5-3 win over Edmonton.

The 27-year-old picked up a loose puck in the Oilers zone midway through the second period and quickly flipped it toward the net, and Calvin Pickard couldn't get back in position in time. It's the first multi-point performance of the season for Stenlund, while the helpers were also his first of 2023-24. The bottom-six center is already nearing career scoring highs with five goals and seven points through his first 18 games as a Panther.