Stenlund (illness) participated in practice Monday, David Dwork of The Hockey News reports.
Stenlund will probably return to a bottom-six role against Buffalo on Tuesday after sitting out Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Washington. If that ends up being the case, Steven Lorentz is likely to be a healthy scratch. Stenlund has nine goals, 13 points, 46 PIM and 57 hits across 57 appearances this season.
More News
-
Panthers' Kevin Stenlund: Won't play Saturday•
-
Panthers' Kevin Stenlund: Game-time decision Saturday•
-
Panthers' Kevin Stenlund: Adds goal in rout•
-
Panthers' Kevin Stenlund: Three-point effort against Oilers•
-
Panthers' Kevin Stenlund: Nets game-winner Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Kevin Stenlund: Barely plays Saturday•