Stenlund (illness) participated in practice Monday, David Dwork of The Hockey News reports.

Stenlund will probably return to a bottom-six role against Buffalo on Tuesday after sitting out Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Washington. If that ends up being the case, Steven Lorentz is likely to be a healthy scratch. Stenlund has nine goals, 13 points, 46 PIM and 57 hits across 57 appearances this season.