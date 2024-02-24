Stenlund (illness) won't play Saturday against Washington, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
With Stenlund and Matthew Tkachuk (undisclosed) unavailable to play, William Lockwood and Steven Lorentz will suit up versus the Capitals. The 27-year-old Stenlund has nine goals, 13 points, 60 shots on net and 57 hits in 57 outings this campaign.
More News
-
Panthers' Kevin Stenlund: Game-time decision Saturday•
-
Panthers' Kevin Stenlund: Adds goal in rout•
-
Panthers' Kevin Stenlund: Three-point effort against Oilers•
-
Panthers' Kevin Stenlund: Nets game-winner Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Kevin Stenlund: Barely plays Saturday•
-
Panthers' Kevin Stenlund: Bound for Sunshine State•