Stenlund (illness) won't play Saturday against Washington, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

With Stenlund and Matthew Tkachuk (undisclosed) unavailable to play, William Lockwood and Steven Lorentz will suit up versus the Capitals. The 27-year-old Stenlund has nine goals, 13 points, 60 shots on net and 57 hits in 57 outings this campaign.