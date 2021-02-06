Weegar picked up his third helper of the season in Friday's 2-1 win over the Predators.

The assist came on the game-winning goal by Aleksander Barkov late in the second period. Weegar also recorded three shots, two hits and two blocks in the game that kept the Panthers undefeated in regulation so far this season. The 27-year-old remains a steady defensive presence on the Cats' top pairing. While his main role is allowing his defensive partner Aaron Ekblad to get more involved in the offense, Weegar is no slouch himself when he gets a chance to join the rush. Last season he tallied seven goals and 18 points in 45 games.