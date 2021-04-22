Weegar (upper body) will be in the lineup for Thursday's game against Carolina, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.
Weegar missed the past two games with the upper-body issue, but he'll make his return to the lineup. The 27-year-old will handle a top-pair role for Thursday's game, as he's racked up 25 points and a plus-17 rating across 45 games this campaign.
