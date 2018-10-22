Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Set to travel with team
Pysyk (upper body) will join the Panthers for the upcoming two-week road trip, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
While it's unclear when Pysyk might return to the lineup, the fact that he is still considered day-to-day and is traveling with the team is a good indication he could suit up in the next three games or during the trip overseas to Finland. Through the first five contests of the year, the blueliner has tallied two helpers, six shots and nine hits while averaging 16:39 of ice time. The Alberta native figures to relegate MacKenzie Weegar or Bogdan Kiselevich to the press box once given the all-clear.
