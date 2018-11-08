Panthers' Mark Pysyk: Will serve as healthy scratch Thursday

Pysyk (upper body) has been cleared to play, but will remain out of the lineup against the Oilers on Thursday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Pysyk is coming off a six-game absence due to his upper-body issue and will have to wait at least one more night in order to rejoin the lineup. Prior to getting hurt, the blueline was averaging 18:55 of ice time, in which he tallied two helpers, five shots and six blocks. Whenever Pysyk gets back onto the ice, it will likely be in favor of Bogdan Kiselevich or MacKenzie Weegar.