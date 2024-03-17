Tkachuk had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Tkachuk scored his first career shorthanded goal on a 3-on-1 rush, beating Andrei Vasilevskiy blocker side from the right circle. It was his first career shorthanded goal, and it snapped an eight-game goal slump (seven assists). Tkachuk has continued his second-half point explosion. Since Dec. 29, he has 52 points in 33 games after putting up 24 in his first 34. If he continues to score at his second-half rate, Tkachuk will flirt with the 100-point mark, which would be his third consecutive century season.