Tkachuk notched three assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

It's the sixth multi-point performance in the last 12 games for Tkachuk, who's erupted for five goals and 20 points over that stretch. A sluggish start to the season could result in the 26-year-old winger failing to reach 100 points for the third straight campaign, but he's doing his best to make up the difference and is now up to 71 points (21 goals, 50 helpers) through 62 contests.