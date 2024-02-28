Tkachuk produced a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

After missing Saturday's game against the Capitals with an undisclosed injury, Tkachuk was right back in top form in his return as he added a team-high seven shots on net, two hits, two PIM, one blocked shot and a plus-1 rating to his ledger. The 26-year-old winger has eight multi-point performances in his last 13 games, a stretch in which he's delivered nine goals and 24 points.