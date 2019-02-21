Panthers' Mike Matheson: Effectively ruled out Thursday
Matheson (lower body) isn't in the projected lineup for Thursday's game against the Hurricanes, Alain Poupart of NHL.com reports, adding that the defenseman is day-to-day.
It seems like Saturday's game against the Kings is a more realistic target date for Matheson's return. Ian McCoshen should hold down the fort at left defense in the meantime.
More News
-
Panthers' Mike Matheson: Leaves with injury•
-
Panthers' Mike Matheson: Scores game-winner•
-
Panthers' Mike Matheson: Pots game-winner against Leafs•
-
Panthers' Mike Matheson: Zeros on scoresheet again•
-
Panthers' Mike Matheson: Goes coast-to-coast•
-
Panthers' Mike Matheson: Collects assist in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...