Panthers' Mike Matheson: Racks up three assists
Matheson had three assists and three shots on goal with a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-3 win over Toronto.
Matheson was in on two of Mark Pysyk's three goals while also drawing a helper on Mike Hoffman's game-winner. It was just his second multi-point game of the season, both of which have been three-point efforts. Matheson has six goals and 16 points through 45 games this season.
