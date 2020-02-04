Matheson had three assists and three shots on goal with a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-3 win over Toronto.

Matheson was in on two of Mark Pysyk's three goals while also drawing a helper on Mike Hoffman's game-winner. It was just his second multi-point game of the season, both of which have been three-point efforts. Matheson has six goals and 16 points through 45 games this season.