Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Successful in return to crease

Luongo returned from a groin injury and prevailed over the Flames on the road Saturday, halting 30 of 33 shots en route to a 6-3 win.

This was the veteran goalie's first appearance since Dec. 4. "Still not quite as sharp as I want to be, but for the first game back I thought it was pretty good," Luongo said in a report by the Associated Press. Flames defenseman Dougie Hamilton managed to record his first career hat trick against Luongo, but that was the extent of the damage, and the Panthers now have wins in seven of their last eight games. It wouldn't surprise us if James Reimer received the starting nod Sunday for the latter half of the back-to-back set, but it'll be worth checking back to be sure that's the case.