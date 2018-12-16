Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Third win in last 10 starts
Luongo made 29 saves in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.
It was Bobby Lou's first win since Dec. 4 and just his second since his return from injury. And his third in his last 10 starts. Florida has struggled mightily this season -- they're way better than their record suggests. If Luongo can get things on track, the kitties will, too.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Back at it Saturday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Falls to Blues•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Struggling to find success•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Defending home cage Saturday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Plays better than score indicates•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Set for cross-conference clash•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...