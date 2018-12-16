Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Third win in last 10 starts

Luongo made 29 saves in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

It was Bobby Lou's first win since Dec. 4 and just his second since his return from injury. And his third in his last 10 starts. Florida has struggled mightily this season -- they're way better than their record suggests. If Luongo can get things on track, the kitties will, too.

