Reinhart recorded four assists in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Bruins in Game 2.

Reinhart set up Aleksander Barkov's go-ahead goal in the second period before adding assists on all three of Florida's third-period goals. The 28-year-old Reinhart hadn't recorded an assist in his prior seven postseason games, though he had three goals in the Panthers' opening-round series versus Tampa Bay. Reinhart posted 57 goals and 94 points, both career highs, in 82 regular-season contests.