Reinhart scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Reinhart scored the eventual game-winner midway through the second period, firing a wrister off a long rebound past Joseph Woll to put the Panthers ahead 3-2. Reinhart would add an empty-netter in the third, sealing the Florida victory. The 28-year-old winger wrapped up the regular season with four goals in his final three contests. He'll finish an excellent campaign with 57 goals and 94 points, both career highs.