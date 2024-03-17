Reinhart scored twice in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

Reinhart picked up a loose puck at the edge of the crease in the second period and jammed in a power-play goal. It drew the Panthers within two goals. Reinhart then pulled his team to within one goal late in the third when he skated around the back of the net, poked the puck away from Matt Dumba and scored a sharp angle goal with Andrei Vasilevskiy out of position. Reinhart's 48 goals are second-best in the NHL, behind only Auston Matthews who has 55.