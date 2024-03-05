Reinhart registered two goals in Monday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.

Reinhart continued his torrid pace, smashing his previous career high of 33 goals with his 43rd and 44th goals against the Rangers. It was the 25th power-play goal of the season for him and his fifth tally overall in his past three games. The 28-year old winger is sitting only behind Auston Matthews (53 goals) for the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy with 20 games left to go.