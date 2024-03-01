Reinhart scored two goals, one on the power play and one shorthanded, and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canadiens.

The huge performance snapped a seven-game goal drought for Reinhart, his longest dry spell of the season. The 28-year-old winger is up to 41 goals in 2023-24 as he continues to add to his career high, a mark that puts him second in the NHL behind only Auston Matthews' 53. Reinhart is only the fourth Panther in history to reach 40 goals -- Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe, who both got there last season, and Hall of Famer Pavel Bure (58 in 1999-00 and 59 in 2000-01) are the other members of the club.