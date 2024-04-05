Reinhart scored his 53rd goal of the season in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Senators.

The winger is having an epic season as a pending UFA this offseason. Reinhart's previous career goal mark was 33 which was set in 2021-22 when he had a career 82-point season. Now, he has 89 points and counting, and Reinhart leads the NHL with 27 power-play goals. With one more, he breaks a tie for fifth all time by NHL centers. Leon Draisaitl (2022-23) is first with 32 PPG in a season. Mario Lemieux (1988-89 and 1995-96)) and Joe Nieuwendyk (1987-88) sit tied for second all-time with 31.