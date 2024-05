Reinhart scored a goal on eight shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Bruins in Game 5.

Reinhart has been dialed in with two goals and four assists over five games in the second round. The 28-year-old is up to five goals, nine points, 46 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-3 rating over 10 playoff contests. Reinhart has earned just two of his postseason points with the man advantage after collecting 34 of his 94 regular-season points on the power play.