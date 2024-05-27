Reinhart scored a pair of power-play goals on three shots and added three hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers in Game 3.

Reinhart had 27 power-play tallies in the regular season, but these were just his second and third goals with the man advantage during the playoffs. The 28-year-old ended a three-game slump Sunday and is now at seven markers, 11 points, 58 shots on net, 34 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 14 playoff appearances. Even with the diminished offense, Reinhart's skill set makes him a threat to go big at any moment, especially as he remains in his usual top-line and first power-play unit roles.