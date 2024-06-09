Reinhart logged an assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Reinhart hadn't logged an assist since he dished out four of them in Game 2 of the second round versus the Bruins. Over the 10 contests in between, the 28-year-old winger posted five goals and 33 shots on net. He's up to 13 points (five on the power play), 68 shots, 44 hits, 27 blocks and a plus-2 rating through 18 playoff appearances in a top-line role.