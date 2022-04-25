Reinhart scored two goals -- one on the power play -- in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Lightning.

Reinhart was one of four players to pot multiple goals in this one. Unfortunately for the Panthers, the other three were all members of the Lightning. Reinhart's first goal gave him his first 30-goal season and tied the score at one, while the second tally briefly gave Florida hope in the third by cutting the Lightning's lead to 6-4.