Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Back in net
Montembeault will be between the pipes for Sunday's home clash with the Sabres, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.
Montembeault will finally return to the crease for the first time since Nov. 12. He's been solid in a back up role this season, going 3-1-1 along with a 2.96 GAA and .903 save percentage in six appearances. The 23-year-old will draw a solid matchup, as the Sabres rank 23rd in goals per game this season (2.77).
