Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Slated to start against Canucks
Montembeault is expected to be between the pipes for Monday's matchup with Vancouver, Kevin Woodley of NHL.com reports.
Montembeault gets the nod after starter Sergei Bobrovsky took the first game of the Panthers' back-to-back. In three appearances this year, the 22-year-old Montembeault is 1-0-1 with a .933 save percentage. Considering Bobrovsky has logged 60-plus games in each of the previous three seasons, Montembeault will likely see a minimal workload and be limited primarily to back-to-backs
