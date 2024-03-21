Bobrovsky was the first goalie to leave the ice Thursday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home against the Predators.

Bobrovsky has managed just one victory in his last four outings, posting a 1-3-0 record to go with a 3.05 GAA and .886 save percentage. The veteran backstop should continue to see the majority of the workload even with his current slump. An upcoming back-to-back against the Rangers and Flyers on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, will likely see Bobrovsky and Anthony Stolarz split the starts.