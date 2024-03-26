Bobrovsky will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's home game versus Boston.

Bobrovsky was solid in his last start Saturday against the Rangers, turning aside 34 of 37 shots through regulation and overtime, but he was ultimately saddled with a loss in the shootout. He'll try to snap his personal four-game losing streak in a home matchup with a Bruins team that's averaging 3.15 goals on the road this year, 11th in the NHL.