Bobrovsky stopped 34 of 37 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Bobrovsky and the Panthers had a 2-0 lead early in the second period but they were unable to stay ahead as the Rangers scored three goals in the last two periods to put the game into overtime. Although Bobrovsky was able to stop all four shots sent his way in the extra frame, he was unable to get the win during the shootout. Even with all of his success this season, this is Bobrovsky's fourth loss in a row. That being said, Bobrovsky is a reliable starting option with a high win potential and the ability to rack up shutouts.