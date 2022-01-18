Matheson notched an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Matheson helped out on a Teddy Blueger goal in the second period. The assist ended a seven-game point drought for Matheson. He went minus-1 with 11 shots and 11 hits during the cold spell. The 27-year-old has typically played in a bottom-four role this season, logging 13 points, 56 shots on net, 47 hits, 31 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. His role on the second power-play unit could draw some fantasy interest in deep formats since his offense is serviceable.