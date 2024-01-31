Carrier will be a game-time decision against the Kings on Wednesday after leaving Monday's clash with Ottawa in the second period, Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville reports.

Carrier logged just 8:01 of ice time Monday in which he registered two shots and one hit. The blueliner has managed just four goals and 10 assists in 46 games this season and seems unlikely to reach the 30-point threshold as he did back in 2021-22. If Carrier were to miss out Wednesday, Jeremy Lauzon figures to step into his spot on the third pairing.