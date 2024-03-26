Carrier (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Golden Knights.
Carrier is in the midst of a nine-game point drought, so his absence likely won't have a large impact in fantasy. With Carrier out, Jeremy Lauzon (lower body) is likely to return Tuesday.
More News
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Snags assist•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Slings helper in win•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Ready to rock•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Not playing Wednesday•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Scores in win•