Carrier notched an assist and blocked three shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.
This was Carrier's third assist over the last five games. He's also blocked 10 shots with a plus-7 rating in that span, providing steady offense and defense from a third-pairing role. Carrier is at 17 points, 45 shots on net, 108 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 53 outings overall.
