Carrier (upper body) is expected to play Saturday versus the Coyotes, Zach Gilchriest of the Predators' official site reports.
Carrier missed the last game before the All-Star break, but it appears the time off gave him ample time to heal. The 27-year-old will play in a bottom-four role, while Dante Fabbro will come out of the lineup.
More News
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Not playing Wednesday•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Scores in win•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Rips home late game-winner•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Nets short-handed tally•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Ready to play•