Watch Now:

Carrier (upper body) is expected to play Saturday versus the Coyotes, Zach Gilchriest of the Predators' official site reports.

Carrier missed the last game before the All-Star break, but it appears the time off gave him ample time to heal. The 27-year-old will play in a bottom-four role, while Dante Fabbro will come out of the lineup.

More News