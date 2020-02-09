Watson sat out his third consecutive game as a healthy scratch Saturday against the Oilers.

Watson has played in just five of the Preds' last 12 games, and looking at his output this season, it's easy to see why. He has just four points in 14 games dating back to the start of December, and he is a combined minus-13 over that span. Watson will likely find his way back into the lineup eventually, but either way, he does not boast a ton of fantasy appeal at this point in time.