Watson had his suspension reduced to 18 games Thursday, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.

Watson was originally suspended for 27 games after being arrested for domestic assault, back in June. A neutral arbitrator decided to slash nine games off the original punishment, allowing Watson to return as early as Nov. 15 (a road contest versus Arizona). In July, the Predators' forward pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor domestic assault charge.