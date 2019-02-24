Sissons recorded his ninth straight game without a point Saturday against the Avalanche.

Sissons had a nice six-game, six-point stretch in early January after returning from a seven-game absence due to a lower-body injury, but he's been awfully quiet since. Trouble is, after seeing top-six minutes earlier in the season, he's now seeing checking-line duties on the fourth line with Frederick Gaudreau and Rocco Grimaldi. Until Sissons gets put back in a scoring role, he's not worth owning in the majority of formats.