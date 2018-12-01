Predators' Filip Forsberg: Facing month-long absence

Forsberg (hand) is expected to miss around a month of action, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

Forsberg's absence will be a huge loss for the Predators' top-six moving forward, leaving the club without its leading goal-scorer for an extended period. There will obviously be some line shuffling among the forwards in his absence, with newly recalled prospect Eeli Tolvanen likely factoring into the top two lines in place of Forsberg.