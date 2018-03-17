Predators' Filip Forsberg: Scores 20th goal
Forsberg scored two goals, including an empty-netter, on five shots during a 4-2 victory over the Avalanche on Friday.
Between a hand injury and suspension, Forsberg will not even come close to playing in every game this season as he did each of the last three seasons, but his numbers are still very impressive. With a pair of scores Friday, he now has 20 goals and 51 points, putting him just seven points behind his 2016-17 pace. Forsberg also owns a career-best plus-18 rating and 18 power-play points, which is four behind a career high. He'll have to go on quite a run to finish with 30 goals for a third straight year, but this has been Forsberg's most efficient season.
