Predators' Filip Forsberg: Two points, nine shots not enough in Game 3

Forsberg recorded a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- to go with nine shots in Tuesday's 7-4 Game 3 loss to Winnipeg.

Forsberg was Nashville's best player in this one, as he had more than a third of the team's 26 shots. He was also the only Predator to score after the first period, tying the score at 4-4 at the 7:40 mark of the third. Despite Forsberg's individual brilliance, an offensive onslaught from the home side has the Jets up 2-1 in the series heading into Thursday's Game 4.