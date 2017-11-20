Gaudreau was promoted from AHL Milwaukee on Monday.

Through seven games with the Admirals this season, Gaudreau has compiled one goal, three helpers and a plus-3 rating. Following the move to bring in Kyle Turris, the Preds are pretty stacked down the middle of their lineup which means Gaudreau will either be watching from the press box or will move over to one of the wings. With Austin Watson (suspension) out, Gaudreau will likely serve as an emergency depth option against Winnipeg on Monday.