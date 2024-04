Saros allowed four goals on 38 shots during Monday's 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh.

While Saros remains one of the most respected goaltenders in the NHL, he's allowed a total 12 goals over the last three games and hasn't posted a save percentage above .895. He's helped Nashville lock in a wild card spot, but it's not an inspiring run as the playoffs loom, where the Predators will face either the Canucks or the Stars.