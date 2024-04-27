Saros permitted two goals on 12 shots in the 2-1 playoff loss to the Canucks for Game 3 on Friday.

Nashville put up 30 shots to dominate possession in the attacking zone, but Saros still ended up with the loss by virtue of the Canucks converting two of three power-play opportunities. This was the 20th career playoff appearance for Saros, who was unable to build positive momentum after the Finnish netminder put the Preds on his back for a 4-1 victory in Game 2 on Tuesday. Now faced with a 2-1 series deficit, Saros will look to shake off the most recent loss in time for a pivotal Game 4 on Sunday.